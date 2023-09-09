Brown (10-11) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Padres.

For the third time in his last four starts, Brown failed to complete five innings. He's posted a 24:10 K:BB over 16 innings while giving up three home runs over that span, but he's just not getting the job done. The right-hander is at a 4.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 162:49 K:BB through 141.2 innings across 27 appearances (26 starts) this season. Brown is tentatively lined up for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.