Brown (5-2) took the loss against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over 4.2 innings.

The strikeout stuff continues to be there for Brown -- he has now fanned eight or more batters in four straight contests -- but he gave up a season-high five runs and was unable to complete five innings. All of Minnesota's hits against him were singles, though four of them came in the third frame and led to three runs. Brown has had a few mediocre outings this season, but he's been solid overall, posting a 3.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 74:20 K:BB across 62.1 frames.