Brown (3-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings against the Giants. He struck out four.

Brown set a career high with five walks, as he failed to locate in the zone all game. The Giants managed to push across just two runs, helping Brown's ERA stay at 2.60 for the season. The rookie has failed to get out of the fifth inning three times in his six starts this season, as his pitch count has surpassed 90 in all three of those outings. Despite the walks and short starts, Brown has produced with his excellent ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.