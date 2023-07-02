Brown (6-5) allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out six across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rangers.

Brown was in a tough matchup against one of the better lineups in the league. He avoided the long ball, but the Rangers constantly had runners on base. That inflated Brown's pitch count and forced him into a subpar outing. After an excellent start to the season, Brown has a 4.86 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across his last six outings and 33.1 frames.