Brown (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks over three innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Texas.

Brown worked around a bases-loaded situation in the first inning but quickly rushed for five runs in the second. Only 45 of his 80 pitches went for strikes and he managed to force just five whiffs. Through two outings, Brown has thrown seven innings with a subpar 8:6 K:BB. He's projected to take the mound in Kansas City next week.