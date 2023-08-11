Brown (8-8) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits over six innings against Baltimore, while striking out seven.

It wasn't a good start for Brown as he gave up a solo home run to Adley Rutschman in the first at-bat to open the top of the first inning. The right-hander then allowed runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings, marking the fourth time this season in which he's allowed at least five runs in a start. He's has now lost five of his last seven decisions and has surrendered at least two home runs in two straight. He has, however, still managed to go six innings in each of his last four starts.