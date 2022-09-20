Brown allowed two hits while striking out three and walking one across three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn a hold Monday against the Rays.

Brown appeared out of the bullpen for the first time since being promoted to the majors but had no problem with his shift in role. He entered the game in the sixth inning with a four-run lead and threw 47 pitches to maintain the advantage. While Brown won't get back into the Houston rotation barring an injury prior to the close of the season, he could be used in a valuable multi-inning role that will allow him to pile up strikeouts and potentially wins.