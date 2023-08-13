The Astros will skip Brown's next turn through the rotation, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown was originally scheduled to pitch again Wednesday against Miami, but the team will delay his next start in favor of Justin Verlander. Brown will be available out of the bullpen during Houston's upcoming series with the Marlins and will start Friday against Seattle if he isn't used at all against Miami. The 24-year-old righty holds a 4.23 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on the season and surrendered five runs over six innings in his last start against Baltimore.