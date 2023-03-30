Brown (back) will start for the Astros on Monday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brown came down with some lower-back tightness toward the end of spring training, but he got through a simulated outing Wednesday without issue and is ready to take his place in Houston's season-opening rotation. The 24-year-old skyrocketed up fantasy draft boards all March, and rightly so.
