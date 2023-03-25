Brown (back) will throw a bullpen prior to Sunday's Grapefruit League finale, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Brown is recovering from lower-back tightness, but he has been able to play catch on flat ground and now will get a chance to throw off the mound Sunday. The right-hander could open the season on the injured list, but there's some positive momentum that suggests he can begin the year as a member of the Houston rotation.
