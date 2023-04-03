Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that the team is hoping Brown will be able to throw between 85 and 90 pitches and/or go five innings for Monday's start against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown was shut down this spring with lower back tightness and is making his first start of the season, so it's not a surprise that he'll be limited in Monday's start. Even with the restrictions he has a chance to be a solid contributor against a Detroit lineup with plenty of holes that was overmatched against the Tampa bay staff over the weekend.