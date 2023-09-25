Brown (11-13) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out four.

Brown allowed a season-worst four home runs Sunday as it marked the third time in his last four starts allowing six runs or more. He has gone 1-3 with a 9.67 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings in those four outings. The 25-year-old rookie appears to have worn down over the long season as he sports a 6.67 ERA over 60.2 innings post-All-Star break. Brown looks to right the ship in his last start of the season, currently scheduled to be at Arizona.