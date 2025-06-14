Paredes was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After Paredes injured his hamstring during Thursday's contest, manager Joe Espada said Friday that the 26-year-old infielder may need to miss a few additional games while he recovers, but the team is hopeful that he will be able to avoid spending time on the injured list. Mauricio Dubon is likely to pick up starts at the hot corner until Paredes is ready to rejoin the starting nine.