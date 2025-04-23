Paredes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over Toronto.

The infielder followed up a three-game homer streak in mid-April with a 3-for-24 skid with no extra-base hits, but he got back on track Tuesday with a seventh-inning shot to give the Astros a late insurance run. Through his first 100 plate appearances, Paredes is slashing .233/.340/.384 with four long balls, one double, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored. As long as he maintains a spot in the heart of Houston's lineup, Paredes should have plenty of RBI chances going forward.