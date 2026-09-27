Paredes went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 13-2 win over the Athletics.

Paredes has homered four times over his last seven contests, going 9-for-26 (.346) with six RBI in that span. The power surge has the infielder up to 25 homers on the year, reaching that mark for the second time in his five full big-league campaigns. Paredes is batting .263 with an .809 OPS, 94 RBI, 69 runs scored, 27 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over a career-high 154 contests.