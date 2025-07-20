The Astros placed Paredes on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right hamstring strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Paredes departed Saturday's game in Seattle due to the injury and headed back to Houston on Sunday to undergo an MRI, the results of which have yet to be disclosed. The 26-year-old will be eligible to be reinstated July 30, but a longer absence could be in store given that manager Joe Espada said that the injury "doesn't look very good," per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.