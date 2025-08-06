Astros' Isaac Paredes: Moves to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros transferred Paredes (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), who was activated from the 60-day IL ahead of his start Wednesday against the Marlins. Paredes has a significant right hamstring strain but has decided against surgery and will attempt to return later this season. He is now eligible for activation Sept. 19.
