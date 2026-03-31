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Paredes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Paredes started the first five games of the season across three different positions, and he'll hit the bench Tuesday after going 4-for-19 with two walks, three doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. Yordan Alvarez will serve as the designated hitter while Joey Loperfido receives a start in left field.

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