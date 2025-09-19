The Astros activated Paredes (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Paredes suffered a torn right hamstring in mid-July that threatened to end his season, but opted to forego surgery in hopes that he could make it back late in the year. He has accomplished that goal, though Paredes is likely not yet 100 percent and will be asked to take it easy on the basepaths. With Yordan Alvarez (ankle) landing on the 10-day injured list, Paredes will step into the Astros' designated hitter role.