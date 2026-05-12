Astros' Isaac Paredes: Tallies three hits in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paredes went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 3-1 loss against the Mariners.
Paredes reached base three times and drove in the Astros' lone run with a single to left field in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has been racking up hits at a strong clip, batting .345 with a homer, three doubles, seven RBI and seven runs over his past 15 games. Overall, the infielder is slashing .271/.362/.391 with three homers, seven doubles, 17 RBI and 16 runs across 37 games this season.
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