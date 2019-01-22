Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Headed to major-league camp
Bukauskas was invited to the Astros' major-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bukauskas missed time early in the season due to a back injury, but he impressed upon his return, compiling a combined 2.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 14 starts (59 innings) with five different affiliates (rookie ball to Double-A). The 22-year-old figures to open the 2019 season with either Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Fresno, though Bukauskas could reach the majors in some capacity if he continues to dominate in the upper minors.
