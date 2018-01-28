Play

Bukauskas is ranked 76th overall on MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects.

Bukauskas, the Astros' sixth-ranked prospect per RotoWire, was selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2017 draft. The 21-year-old right-hander has an advanced 1-2 combination with a mid-90s sinking fastball and a mid-80s slider. After a full season at the University of North Carolina in 2017, the 6-footer made three abbreviated starts at the lower levels of Houston's organization, finishing up at short-season Tri-City of the New York-Penn League. There's thought among the talent-evaluation community that Bukauskas will eventually become a reliever, but at this point, the Astros are high on him as a starter. They'll be looking for him to develop a third pitch and tone down a delivery that takes considerable effort. If the Astros decide to move him to the pen, Bukauskas has closer upside and should move up rapidly.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories