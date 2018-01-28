Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Hits top-100 on Pipeline
Bukauskas is ranked 76th overall on MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects.
Bukauskas, the Astros' sixth-ranked prospect per RotoWire, was selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2017 draft. The 21-year-old right-hander has an advanced 1-2 combination with a mid-90s sinking fastball and a mid-80s slider. After a full season at the University of North Carolina in 2017, the 6-footer made three abbreviated starts at the lower levels of Houston's organization, finishing up at short-season Tri-City of the New York-Penn League. There's thought among the talent-evaluation community that Bukauskas will eventually become a reliever, but at this point, the Astros are high on him as a starter. They'll be looking for him to develop a third pitch and tone down a delivery that takes considerable effort. If the Astros decide to move him to the pen, Bukauskas has closer upside and should move up rapidly.
More News
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...