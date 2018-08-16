Bukauskas spun seven shutout innings for High-A Buies Creek in its 5-0 win over Winston-Salem on Wednesday. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out five short.

The right-hander had his development interrupted earlier this season when he was shut down for nearly two months due to injury, but he has been nothing short of spectacular since moving to the Carolina League earlier in August. Through three starts, the North Carolina product has given up just two runs over 18 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .136 average. With a hot finish to the campaign, the 21-year-old could have a shot at opening the 2019 season at Double-A Corpus Christi.