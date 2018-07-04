Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Making start for short-season club
Bukauskas (undisclosed) will make his second rehab start for short-season Tri-City on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old opened his second professional season at Low-A Quad Cities, making two starts before landing on the 7-day disabled list with the undisclosed injury. He was sidelined for nearly two months before getting back on the mound June 29 for the Astros' Gulf Coast League affiliate, tossing 1.2 innings in that start and giving up two runs on five hits and no walks. Bukauskas will presumably have a longer leash in Wednesday's outing and could move back to Quad Cities for his subsequent start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...