Bukauskas (undisclosed) will make his second rehab start for short-season Tri-City on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old opened his second professional season at Low-A Quad Cities, making two starts before landing on the 7-day disabled list with the undisclosed injury. He was sidelined for nearly two months before getting back on the mound June 29 for the Astros' Gulf Coast League affiliate, tossing 1.2 innings in that start and giving up two runs on five hits and no walks. Bukauskas will presumably have a longer leash in Wednesday's outing and could move back to Quad Cities for his subsequent start.

