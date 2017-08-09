Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Making Tri-City debut
Bukauskas will start for short-season Tri-City on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bukauskas, who was promoted to Tri-City after making one start for the Astros affiliate in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, will be making his debut for Tri-City. His workload will be limited during his first partial season in professional ball after coming off a full collegiate season at the University of North Carolina.
