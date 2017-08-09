Play

Bukauskas will start for short-season Tri-City on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bukauskas, who was promoted to Tri-City after making one start for the Astros affiliate in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, will be making his debut for Tri-City. His workload will be limited during his first partial season in professional ball after coming off a full collegiate season at the University of North Carolina.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast