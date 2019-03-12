Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Moves to minor-league camp
Bukauskas headed to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Bukauskas got to throw seven innings on the big-league side, allowing just a single run on three hits while posting an 8:5 K:BB. That high walk rate will be his main challenge as he looks to climb the levels this season, though with just a single Double-A start under his belt, he still has plenty of time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.