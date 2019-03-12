Bukauskas headed to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Bukauskas got to throw seven innings on the big-league side, allowing just a single run on three hits while posting an 8:5 K:BB. That high walk rate will be his main challenge as he looks to climb the levels this season, though with just a single Double-A start under his belt, he still has plenty of time.

More News
Our Latest Stories