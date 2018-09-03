Bukauskas made his debut at Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, striking out eight over six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit and two walks.

Though he was sidelined for more than two months earlier in the season with an injury, the setback didn't derail what has been a banner campaign for the 21-year-old right-hander. Bukauskas has been sharp across stops at five different affiliates, most recently earning a promotion from the Carolina League after posting a 1.61 ERA and 0.93 WHIP and limiting opposing batters to a .138 average over five starts with High-A Buies Creek. He'll likely return to Corpus Christi to open the 2019 campaign and has an outside shot at reaching the big leagues in the second half of next season.