Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Placed on DL
Bukauskas has been placed on the 7-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury, the Quad-City Times reports.
Bukauskas, the Astros' first-round pick in 2017, is 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in two starts for Low-A Quad Cities.
