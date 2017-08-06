Bukauskas was promoted Sunday to the Astros' short-season affiliate at Tri-City, MiLB.com reports.

The 15th overall pick was masterful in his lone start with the Astros' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, tossing four scoreless frames and striking out three. At six feet tall, Bukauskas lacks the prototyical size associated with most power arms, but he demonstrated plenty of strikeout potential during his collegiate career at North Carolina thanks to a vicious breaking ball and mid-90s fastball, and both offerings looked sharp in his professional debut. It's only expected that Bukauskas will make a few starts with Tri-City before preparing for an assignment to a full-season affiliate in 2018.