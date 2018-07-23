Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Reinstated from DL
Bukauskas was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Quad Cities and started Saturday in the affiliate's 4-0 win over West Michigan, tossing five scoreless innings and striking out seven.
Prior to his activation, Bukauskas made one start in the Gulf Coast League and another three in the New York-Penn League. The 21-year-old, who was a first-round selection in the 2017 first-year player draft, will likely have his pitch counts monitored carefully in his first few outings back from the injury, which had kept him on the shelf for nearly three months.
More News
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Making start for short-season club•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Placed on DL•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Hits top-100 on Pipeline•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Making Tri-City debut•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Promoted to short-season affiliate•
-
Astros' J.B. Bukauskas: Joining Gulf Coast League affiliate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...