Bukauskas was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Quad Cities and started Saturday in the affiliate's 4-0 win over West Michigan, tossing five scoreless innings and striking out seven.

Prior to his activation, Bukauskas made one start in the Gulf Coast League and another three in the New York-Penn League. The 21-year-old, who was a first-round selection in the 2017 first-year player draft, will likely have his pitch counts monitored carefully in his first few outings back from the injury, which had kept him on the shelf for nearly three months.