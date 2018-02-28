Davis is in the mix for playing time at first base while Yulieski Gurriel (hand) is sidelined, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

The hitting prospect advanced all the way from Double-A to the majors last season and already has two homers in four games this spring. This kind of news would normally be exciting for a guy like Davis, but Gurriel isn't expected to miss more than a couple weeks of the regular season due to the early timing of his surgery. Davis could see extra at-bats in the beginning of the season if he can outperform A.J. Reed and Tyler White during spring training, but his fantasy value doesn't change much unless the injury landscape for Gurriel or the any of the other Astros' changes.