Davis moved into the starting lineup at third base Friday as a replacement for shortstop Carlos Correa (back). He had one single in four trips to the plate.

Correa will miss the entire three-game set against the Angels this weekend, so there will be opportunities available for bench players depending on the matchups. On Friday, against left-hander Andrew Heaney, the right-handed-hitting Davis started at third while Alex Bregman moved to shortstop. With right-hander Jaime Barria on the rubber Saturday, look for the switch-hitting Marwin Gonzalez at short with two among the group of Josh Reddick, Tony Kemp and Kyle Tucker the available lefties to join George Springer in the outfield.