Astros' J.J. Matijevic: Optioned to minors
RotoWire Staff
Aug 2, 2022
4:23 pm ET
Astros optioned Matijevic to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.
The rookie went 10-for-48 with four extra-base hits and four RBI in 24 games after his June 15 call-up. It's unclear whether the Astros intend to bring Matijevic back to Houston anytime soon, or if he'll finish the 2022 campaign at Triple-A.
