Astros' J.J. Matijevic: Promoted to High-A club

Matijevic was promoted from Low-A Quad Cities to High-A Buies Creek on Tuesday, Steve Batterson of The Quad-City Times reports.

The 22-year-old left fielder will move up a rung in the Astros' farm system after hitting .354/.446/.708 with three home runs and three steals across 56 plate appearances through his first 12 games with Quad Cities. His performance amounted to a dramatic step forward from his first season as a professional, when he struggled to a .228/.290/.384 across stops in the New York-Penn and Midwest Leagues. It's far from a given that Matijevic will be able to stay in the outfield for the duration of his development, so continuing to thrive at the plate will likely be essential if he's to make a steady ascent through the minors.