The Astros selected Matijevic's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.
Houston opened up space for Matijevic on the 40-man roster by moving Taylor Jones to the 60-day injured list. The 26-year-old was rewarded with his first call-up to the big leagues after he slashed .310/.420/.714 with four home runs and four stolen bases across 50 plate appearances at Sugar Land. He's expected to see limited use off the bench while he's up with Houston, though his ability to play left field, right field, first base and third base gives Matijevic a few avenues to playing time.