Matijevic went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Matijevic hasn't earned much playing time since his recall to the Astros in mid-June. He got a rare start Tuesday -- just his sixth since joining the active roster, and he was able to notch his first major-league steal. The 26-year-old has shown modest speed in the minors, posting eight steals in 39 contests with Triple-A Sugar Land this year. He's slashing .182/.229/.424 with two home runs, three RBI, four runs scored and a pair of doubles through 35 plate appearances in the majors.