Matijevic will earn playing time primarily at first base and left field, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Matijevic is set for his major-league debut after getting recalled in the corresponding move for Jose Altuve (hamstring) -- who was placed on the injured list Wednesday. He's still not in line for everyday playing without additional injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, but the Astros could opt to utilize Matijevic's defensive versatility to shift Yuli Gurriel to designated hitter. Additional alternatives include giving key veterans such as Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley extra off days while taking advantage of Matijevic's ability to play in the outfield coupled with the versatility of both Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum. As a 25-year-old, Matijevic posted a 100 wRC+ across 317 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar land in 2021.