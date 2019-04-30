Matijevic was suspended for 50 games with Double-A Corpus Christi after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

One of several bat-over-glove corner hitters the Astros have selected high in the draft (No. 75 overall pick in 2017) in recent years, Matijevic was off to a rough start at Double-A, hitting .240 with a 35.4 percent strikeout rate. He will be eligible to return June 20.