Astros' J.J. Matijevic: Suspended 50 games
Matijevic was suspended for 50 games with Double-A Corpus Christi after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
One of several bat-over-glove corner hitters the Astros have selected high in the draft (No. 75 overall pick in 2017) in recent years, Matijevic was off to a rough start at Double-A, hitting .240 with a 35.4 percent strikeout rate. He will be eligible to return June 20.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...