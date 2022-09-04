Matijevic went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Saturday against the Angels.

Matijevic was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Aug. 29 and has started two of the team's four games since. He's been one of the beneficiaries of Yordan Alvarez's (hand) ongoing absence, and Matijevic came through with an RBI single in the fifth inning to account for Houston's only run of the game Saturday. Across 66 big-league plate appearances, Matijevic has maintained a .194/.242/.323 line, hampered by a 34.8 percent strikeout rate.