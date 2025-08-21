Astros' J.P. France: Activated and optioned
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros activated France (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
France has completed his rehab from shoulder surgery, but the Astros have elected to keep him at Sugar Land where he's been on a rehab assignment. The righty will provide rotation depth in the minors.
