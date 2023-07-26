France (6-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Rangers after he gave up one unearned run on five hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander generated a mere four swinging strikes but allowed only five singles as Texas managed just a single unearned run against him. It's France's fourth victory in his past five starts, and he has a 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 31.1 frames in that span. The 28-year-old now has a 2.87 ERA through his first 14 major-league starts.