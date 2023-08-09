France is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Angels in Houston, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After the Astros acquired Justin Verlander from the Mets and returned Jose Urquidy from the 60-day injured list last week, Houston elected to keep a five-man rotation intact, leaving France as the odd man out. With Urquidy turning in a short start Sunday against the Yankees in his first outing back from the IL, France ended up coming in relief and struck out four over 3.1 innings en route to nabbing the win. Just as manager Dusty Baker suggested was the case last week, France's move to the bullpen was short-lived, as Houston will move to a six-man rotation at least temporarily while the team is in the midst of a stretch of nine games in nine days. France will return to the hill Saturday looking to claim his seventh win in eight appearances.