Astros general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that France is dealing with shoulder inflammation, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While it's less than ideal that France is nursing an injury in the early stages of spring training, Brown didn't express much concern, noting that the right-hander hasn't been shut down from throwing and is still able to play catch. France is likely to gradually stretch out his throwing distance before advancing to mound work in the weeks to come, but the shoulder injury is still likely to delay his Grapefruit League debut. So long as France is fully stretched out by the end of camp, he could still head into Opening Day with a spot in Houston's rotation.