The Astros are optioning France to Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of their trip to Mexico City on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

France is being optioned to clear a spot for Framber Valdez, who will start Sunday. In France's last outing Tuesday, he took the loss while allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over five innings against the Cubs. The 29-year-old has now given up multiple home runs in consecutive starts. The move prompts questions about how the Astros rotation lines up going forward.