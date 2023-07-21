France (5-3) earned the win over Oakland on Thursday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven innings.

France yielded a run in the first inning but kept the A's off the scoreboard for the remainder of his outing. As usual, the rookie right-hander wasn't overpowering -- his five punchouts were actually his most over his past six starts -- but he kept the ball in the park and induced two double-play groundouts. France has recorded seven quality starts over his past eight outings, compiling a 2.66 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 50.2 innings during that span. His steady consistency during the campaign has helped him solidify an unquestioned role in the Astros' rotation.