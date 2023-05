France was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

France is off to a great start with Sugar Land this season, posting a 2.33 ERA and 26:11 K:BB over 19.1 innings covering five appearances (three starts). It's not clear at this point whether he will join the Astros' rotation, but it would make sense with Luis Garcia (elbow) and Jose Urquidy (shoulder) sidelined. The 28-year-old will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.