France (shoulder) struck out seven and allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks across four innings in his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Sugar Land.

The right-hander has now made five rehab starts across stops with three different affiliates and has been gradually increasing his workload. He built up to 77 pitches Thursday and probably needs just one more rehab outing to get himself stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload, but France likely hasn't performed well enough to garner serious consideration for a spot in Houston's rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. After undergoing shoulder surgery last July, France has struggled to regain his control thus far during his rehab assignment, as he's posted a 15:13 K:BB while hitting two batters and uncorking a wild pitch over 13 innings. France has a minor-league option remaining, so the Astros could have him remain with Sugar Land once his 30-day rehab window comes to a close.