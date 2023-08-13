France (9-3) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven innings.

France was back in the rotation Saturday after a temporary move to the bullpen following his previous start. The right-hander continued to hum along, picking up his fifth win over his past five outings. Excluding an effective 3.1-inning relief appearance last Sunday against New York, France has picked up four straight quality starts, going exactly seven innings in each instance. He's given up more than three earned runs in an outing only twice in over 17 appearances on the campaign, with his last such performance coming all the way back on May 29. The only knock on him from a fantasy perspective has been his below-average strikeout numbers, but France has still been a valuable rotation piece with nine victories, a 2.74 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.