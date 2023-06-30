France (3-3) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out two over seven shutout innings to earn the win Thursday over the Cardinals.

France turned in his fifth straight quality start, and this was his first scoreless outing since his debut May 6 versus the Mariners. The right-hander has emerged as a solid mid-rotation option for the Astros over his 10 starts -- he's allowed four or more runs just twice while pitching to a 3.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 44:20 K:BB through 60.1 innings. The lack of strikeouts reduces his fantasy appeal, and he's also given up nine home runs, so there's been some luck on his side that his ratios aren't worse. France is projected for a home start versus the Rockies next week.