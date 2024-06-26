France will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Shoulder problems have kept France on the injured list at Triple-A Sugar Land since early May, and he suffered a setback in his recovery Sunday. Rather than pausing and restarting his throwing program, the 29-year-old right-hander will instead go under the knife to address the issue, putting an early end to his season. He'll finish with a 7.46 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through 25.1 innings over five major-league starts, and a timeline for his return will likely come following his procedure.